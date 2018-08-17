Mother Posts Flyers, Pleas for Information on Missing Son's Birthday

The mother of a 25-year-old San Diego man who has been missing for nearly 10 weeks came back to her son's last known location to celebrate his birthday and make new pleas for information regarding his whereabouts.

Wesley Kieth Billingsley went missing on June 12. Before he disappeared, the then 24-year-old was couch surfing at multiple friends' houses in Pacific Beach.

No calls, texts, or social media posts have come from Wesley — something that mother, Christel Billingsly, and his friends said is far from the norm.

Desperate for information after weeks of heartbreak, Christel offered a offered a $3,000 reward for information on his whereabouts. That was two weeks ago, and still, investigators have no leads.

Mother Pleads for Help Finding Missing Son

“I was asking people to come forward out of the goodness of their hearts but I guess that doesn’t work, so I put money on it hoping someone would want the money and just tell me where he is," Christel said Friday. “I will give you the money if you tell me where my son is or you tell me where his truck is. I need to know what happened to him. Somebody knows."

Christel said that her son graduated from San Diego State University in 2016 and moved back home to Sacramento for a short time before returning to San Diego. She said San Diego had become Wesley's home and is where his heart is.

August 17 was Wesley's 25th birthday, so Christel came to San Diego from her home in Sacramento to post and hand out missing person flyers. On the flyers are a picture of Wesley and of his black Ford Expedition, with California license plate 6HIN781, which is also gone without a trace.

Flyers have been posted in PB, near SDSU and in other parts of town.

“I just plead, if you know, you don’t even have to say who you are. I don’t care who you are, I don’t care what it is I just want to know where my son is," Christel said. I want to bring my son home. I want my son."

The San Diego Police Department is investigating. Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the department at (619) 531-2277.