Mother Offers $3,000 Reward to Find Missing Son

Police say the last time anyone heard from 24-year-old Wesley Billings ly was two weeks ago. Since then, no calls, texts or social media posts. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews spoke to his mother. (Published Monday, June 25, 2018)

A mother desperately searching for her missing son has offered a $3,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Christel Billingsly made the offer in a Facebook post Tuesday. Her son, Wesley Keith Billingsly, went missing on June 12. The 24-year-old was last seen by friends in Pacific Beach.

“He’s never done this and it’s now like he’s dropped off the face of the earth. And we’re searching for him," Christel Billingsly told NBC 7 in June. "I don’t know where he is but I need to know where my son is.”

At the time he went missing, Wesley was "couch surfing" at three friends' homes. One on Haines Street, another apartment on Diamond Street; and the other, on Grand Avenue.

“Something in my gut tells me something is wrong so we just started reaching out and calling people,” Christel Billingsly said.

No calls, texts, or social media posts have come from Wesley — something that mother and his friends said is far from the norm.

His black Ford Expedition with California license plate 6HIN781 was also gone without a trace.

Flyers were posted in PB and near San Diego State University.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating. Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the department at (619) 531-2277.