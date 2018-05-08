Baby Bit by Pit Bull to Undergo Second Surgery

Jema-Linda Gonzalez, an 8-week-old baby severely injured by a dog bite Monday, is scheduled to undergo a second surgery Tuesday evening.

The infant was in between her mom's legs in their Logan Heights backyard Monday afternoon when a family friend's Pit Bull bit her head.

Jema-Linda's mother Xochi said Monday night that her daughter was suffering from multiple skull fractures and could possibly have bone fragments in her brain.

Jema-Linda had her first surgery Monday night and also had a blood transfusion.

“He grabbed her by her head and started shaking her," Xochi said. "He tried to kill her. He almost crushed her head.'

Xochi said the dog was chained up and she thought her daughter was out of its reach. She said he sniffed her and in a matter of seconds sprung for her head.

“I was choke-holding him and the dog’s owner pried his jaw open -– he was locking on her — and then I grabbed her and we all tried to call 911,” Xochi added.

As of Monday night, doctors at Rady Children's Hospital had told Xochi they were unsure of the long-term damages the attack would have on the child's cognitive abilities, sight or hearing.

“She’s suffering and I’m suffering too," she said.

Police detained the dog following the attack until Animal Control Services (ACS) arrived at the home, then officers had the dog's owner walk it on its hind legs from a patrol car to an ACS vehicle.

The mother said the dog had been euthanized.

The owner of the dog told police that the attack was "out of character" for the dog, according to SDPD Lt. Christian Sharp.

SDPD said it doesn't expect to file any charges against the owner.