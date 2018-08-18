San Diego-Based Marine Lost at Sea Identified

NBC 7's Chris Chan reports on the search from MCAS Miramar.

A San Diego-based Marine who was declared dead Friday after being reported Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown in the Mindanao Sea near the Philippines Aug. 9 has been identified.

Cpl. Jonathan Currier had been assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361 at Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar and was deployed at the time of his disappearance with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) out of Camp Pendleton, aboard the USS Essex.

Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) searched 13,000 square nautical miles for five days. The search included with more than 300 flight hours.

“Our hearts go out to the Currier family,” said Col. Chandler Nelms, commanding officer, 13th MEU. “Cpl. Currier’s loss is felt by our entire ARG/MEU family, and he will not be forgotten.”

Currier was a New Hampshire native and a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion crew chief. He enlisted in 2015, graduating from Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Paris Island in South Carolina.

He completed School of Infantry at Camp Lejeune, N.C.; Aviation and A&C School in Pensacola, Fla.; and Center for Naval Aviation Training in Jacksonville, N.C.

Currier’s awards include the National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently being investigated.








