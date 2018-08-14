Search Concludes for US Marine Missing Near Philippines

U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Marines with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 166 Reinforced, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), for takeoff aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) while conducting search and rescue operations during a regularly scheduled deployment of the Essex ARG and 13th MEU, August 11, 2018. The Essex ARG/13th MEU is currently deployed to the 7th fleet area of operations.

The search has concluded for a Camp Pendleton-based Marine who went overboard from an amphibious assault ship in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday.

"After 5 days of searching and more than 110 sorties covering over 13K square NM, the 13th MEU concluded its search for their missing Marine," officials said.

The unidentified Marine, with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) was reported overboard at 9:40 a.m. local time on August 9 while USS Essex was conducting routine operations southeast of the Philippines.

Shortly after the Marine was reported missing, a search and rescue operation involving the U.S. Marines, the U.S. Navy and Philippine ships and aircraft was launched.

Searches were conducted onboard the ship while aircraft searched the Sulu Sea and Surigao Strait, covering about 3,000 square miles, for the missing Marine.

The Marine's family has been notified but the name was being withheld while the search is ongoing, the U.S. Marines said.

USS Essex is homeported at Naval Base San Diego.

The Essex ARG/13th MEU is currently deployed to the 7th fleet area of operations

