A mother driving with an infant and another child in her car was killed in a crash with two other vehicles in Mira Mesa Friday, police said.

The mother was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, on Calle Cristobal near Lopez Ridge Park, at about 7:30 a.m. Friday, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Tony Martinez said.

A six-month-old baby was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, SDPD said. The condition of the other child was not known.

It was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the three-car crash that occurred sometime before 7:10 a.m.

SDPD said Calle Cristobal would be shut down and a Sig Alert would be issued during a police investigation.





No other information was available.

