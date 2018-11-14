The Tony-nominated musical "Waitress" is coming to San Diego. NBC 7's Whitney Southwick talks with two local young actresses, Kensley Dibble of Temecula and Sloane Viora of Point Loma, who will be added into the mix. (Published 3 hours ago)

When audiences see the national tour of "Waitress" the musical at the San Diego Civic Theater at the end of the month, they'll be seeing two young actresses make their debut on the big stage.

Meet Kensley Dibble, 5, of Temecula, and Sloane Viora, 5, of Point Loma.

The two locals will take on the role of Lulu, the daughter of protagonist Jenna, during the musical's run in San Diego from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2. The musical tells the story of Jenna, who bakes delicious pies at a local diner and longs to get out of her loveless marriage.

Both Kensley and Sloane have been dancing and performing for years. Kensley started competitive dancing at two and is now a national tap dance champion and trains in jazz.

Sloane, a fourth-generation San Diegan, has been dancing with San Diego Danceworks since she was just three years old. She enjoys tap and ballet and has been involved with San Diego Junior Theater.

It's a big debut for the two young actresses, and they feel completely different about the nerves. Kensley says she isn't nervous, and Sloane admits she is a little nervous.

What are they most looking forward to?

"Playing Lulu," Sloane said.

And the two little ladies are soaking it all in.

"It's a lot of fun," Sloane said.

Dibble and Viora were selected after a day of auditions in San Diego. Dozens of young actresses participated in the auditions. "Waitress" company members and Broadway San Diego officials presided over the auditions.

"Waitress" officials cast the role of "Lulu" in each city the tour visits. Two girls share the role; in this case, each actress will play four performances. The actresses start rehearsing for the role before the show arrives and play the character while the show is in town.

To get tickets for "Waitress," click here.