Renovated Basketball Courts Open at Chula Vista's Rohr Park

A couple of renovated basketball courts reopened at Rohr Park in Chula Vista on April 9, 2019. NBC 7's DroneRanger 7 captured a bird's eye view of the bright blue courts and the ballers enjoying the amenity. (Published 50 minutes ago)

A popular park in Chula Vista just got a major upgrade: two newly-renovated basketball courts, funded by a voter-approved sales tax increase.

Earlier this week, Rohr Park on Sweetwater Road celebrated the reopening of its two resurfaced, bright blue basketball courts – an amenity at the park frequently used by locals. New bleachers and benches were also installed at the site.

The courts had been closed for renovation since November 2018. In January, new asphalt was poured, which then had to cure for 60 days. After that, the court was painted and striped and, on Tuesday, they were finally ready to be played on.

And played on they were.

NBC 7’s DroneRanger 7 captured a bird’s eye view of locals playing basketball at the park. Sporting a green dress and flats, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas even got in on a little bit of dribbling.

The $250,000 project was funded by Measure P, a temporary, half-cent sales tax measure approved in 2016 by Chula Vista voters. The measure is currently being used to fund projects like the repair of recreation facilities and other infrastructure needs in the city of Chula Vista. Those projects include the resurfacing of 38 basketball and tennis courts throughout the city.

The measure’s half-cent sales tax increase went into effect in April 2017 and, in its 10-year span, is projected to raise $178 million.

In January 2018, the community’s Discovery Park received upgrades funded by Measure P that included the replacement of hundreds of sprinklers, installed by volunteers. At that time, the city said Rohr Park was also on its radar to receive upgrades via Measure P funds.

The Parkway Community Center has also been renovated, including its pool, basketball court, bathrooms, and common areas.