Chula Vista's Discovery Park Gets Upgraded With Measure P Funding

A community park in Chula Vista used for youth sports, community events, parties and more got a makeover Saturday with the help of dozens of volunteers and a voter-approved sales tax increase.

Hundreds of sprinklers at Discovery Park in Chula Vista were replaced thanks to more than 100 volunteers, including youngsters from the community that often uses the picnic areas, soccer and baseball fields at the park located on 700 Buena Vista Way, near Bonita Vista High School and Bonita Vista Middle School.

The volunteers fanned across the 20.4-acre park checking for sprinkler heads and nozzles in need of replacement. The children pulled clumps of grass that can block water flow and spread mulch in sparse areas. Trained volunteers replaced broken sprinklers with new ones that utilize water- and energy-saving technology.

The irrigation systems can be operated remotely and have flow sensors in the ground that can detect leaks, according to The Chula Vista’s Youth Sports Council who headed Saturday’s project. If too much water is being used, the system shuts off automatically.

All of the equipment was paid for by Measure P funds.

Chula Vista Ballot Measure P passed in 2016 with 68 percent of the vote, allowing for a half-cent sales tax increase to fund infrastructure projects. The tax increase went into effect in April 2017 and was projected to raise $178 million during its 10-year lifespan. The funds will be first used for emergency resources, street paving and sports and field repairs – like at Discovery Park.

The funding will allow for all sports fields in Chula Vista to be outfitted with new smart technology irrigation systems, the council said. Of high priority for the group are Chula Vista Community Park, Tera Nova Park and Rohr Park.