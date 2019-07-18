Massage Envy in Encinitas Among 4 Locations Named in Sex Assault Lawsuit

Two San Diego County women are involved in a sexual assault lawsuit against Massage Envy. One of the women says she was assaulted twice at the location in Encinitas. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has the story. (Published Thursday, July 18, 2019)

Several women claim they were sexually assaulted by Massage Envy employees throughout the state, including in San Diego.

The allegations were revealed in a lawsuit filed Thursday in San Mateo County. Four different women made sexual assault allegations against four different Massage Envy locations.

One accuser lives in San Diego County and had a membership at the Massage Envy off El Camino Real in Encinitas where she says she was assaulted twice.

In court documents, Jane doe 1 says she was sexually assaulted in April 2016. She alleges an employee identified as John Doe 1 made inappropriate sexual remarks and groped and fondled her breasts.

The woman says she repeatedly told the masseur she was uncomfortable and to stop. She says despite her repeated pleas, he continued groping and fondling her for more than 5 minutes without her consent.

The documents also say that same woman was assaulted during another visit three months later.

She says a different employee, John doe 2, repeatedly pressed his private parts against the woman's hands and fingers while she was lying on her stomach.

The accuser also says the employee turned her over and exposed her body, then repeatedly thrust and pressed his private parts against her upper thigh.

The woman says she protested and demanded the massage end. She says she reported the incident to Massage Envy staff. Court documents say the manager apologized, said they would take care of it, and then offered her a free massage.

NBC 7 reached out to the owner of the Encinitas franchise and left a message for him with the receptionist at the front desk but has not heard back.

Massage Envy’s corporate office responded to the lawsuit with a statement.

"We cannot comment on pending litigation, but we believe we have established best-in-class practices to address the types of issues alleged in this lawsuit," the statement read in part. It goes on to say, "We will never stop working to have industry-leading safety policies."

The lawsuit also names another accuser from San Diego County, Jane Doe 3, says she was sexually assaulted at a Massage Envy in the Bay Area.