Man Wounded in Southcrest Shooting

Police do not believe the shooting was gang-related

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 6 minutes ago

    A man was wounded in a shooting in Southcrest on Sunday evening, police said.

    Officers responded to a call of a man being shot around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of South 41st Street and National Avenue, San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said.

    The man was transported to the hospital in unknown conditions, according to police.

    A possible suspect was described as a black man, about 5-foot-10, wearing a black hoodie and driving a dark blue Honda, police said.

    Police do not believe the shooting was gang-related.

    No other information was available.

