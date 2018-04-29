Man Wounded in Southcrest Shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting in Southcrest on Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a man being shot around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of South 41st Street and National Avenue, San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said.

The man was transported to the hospital in unknown conditions, according to police.

A possible suspect was described as a black man, about 5-foot-10, wearing a black hoodie and driving a dark blue Honda, police said.

Police do not believe the shooting was gang-related.

No other information was available.

