Investigators were working to determine if a fire at a warehouse in El Cajon was intentionally set after a man with burn injuries was found nearby.

Smoke and flames were pouring from a secon-story warehouse on El Cajon Boulevard near Hill Street when firefighters arrived at about 9:10 p.m. Thursday, the Heartland Fire Department said.

Crews forced their way in and fought flames for about 15 minutes, HFD Chief Mike Chasin said. Once the fire was out, crews noticed chemicals in the building.

At about the same time, medics were called to a Walmart store less than two miles away where a man was found with burn injuries.

The man's connection to the warehouse fire was not known, but suspicions were raised and arson investigators were called to the scene.

"There’s an unusual amount of chemicals in the second floor of the building and we had a burn victim nearby so that’s an unusual evening," he said.

The fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage to the building and its contents, Chasin said.

HFD said there were two other fires at a nearby abandoned Mercedez-Benz dealership within the last week. Chasin said law enforcement has had issues with homeless people breaking into the lot.

Investigators were looking into whether arson was the cause of those fires and if they were connected to Thursday's fire.

No other information was available.

