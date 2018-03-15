NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to the wife of a man killed in a Sunday night hit and run. She said her husband was an easy going man who was always laughing and joking. (Published Monday, March 12, 2018)

Chula Vista Hit and Run Victim 'Always Kept Me Happy': Wife

Police arrested a man after he turned himself in Wednesday for an alleged hit and run that killed a victim in Chula Vista last weekend.

Guillermo Jimenez, a 28-year-old Chula Vista resident, went to the Chula Vista Police Department and admitted that he was driving the vehicle involved in the fatal crash.

Shortly after, Jimenez was arrested and charged with felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

On Sunday night, 62-year-old Rogelio Arellano was struck and killed near the corner of Moss Street and 4th Avenue less than a block from his home.

Although Jimenez is now in custody, the vehicle involved in the alleged hit and run has not been found. Investigators said the car is a charcoal gray 2008 3 Series BMW 2-door coupe with the California License plate 7NPH453.

Police said the car should have significant damage to the right front fender, headlamp and passenger side mirror. The public was asked to notify police if they have any idea of its whereabouts.

There are signs that distracted driving played an important factor in the deadly crash. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has knowledge related to this case, they can contact detective Joe Briles at (619)476-5321.

The victim's wife Josie Martinez said there was never a sad day with Arellano.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Arellano's family for assistance with funeral expenses.