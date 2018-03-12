Man Dies in Chula Vista Hit-and-Run Incident: CVPD - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Dies in Chula Vista Hit-and-Run Incident: CVPD

By R. Stickney

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    CVPD Investigates Hit-and-Run at Moss and 4th Ave

    NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports on the death of a man who was struck by a vehicle. The driver left the scene, police said.

    (Published 48 minutes ago)

    A man found in the roadway in Chula Vista Sunday died from injuries he sustained in a hit-and-run collision, police said.

    The victim, a 62-year-old man, was unresponsive when Chula Vista police arrived at Moss Street and 4th Avenue just before 10 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

    A witness told police a gray BMW left the scene traveling west on Moss Street.

    Investigators say the suspect's vehicle likely has damage to the right front bumper/quarter panel and is missing a right mirror.

    The collision is under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

