Man Dies in Chula Vista Hit-and-Run Incident: CVPD

A man found in the roadway in Chula Vista Sunday died from injuries he sustained in a hit-and-run collision, police said.

The victim, a 62-year-old man, was unresponsive when Chula Vista police arrived at Moss Street and 4th Avenue just before 10 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police a gray BMW left the scene traveling west on Moss Street.

Investigators say the suspect's vehicle likely has damage to the right front bumper/quarter panel and is missing a right mirror.

The collision is under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.

No other information was available.

