Man Shot at While Attending Party in Paradise Hills

A man was shot at while attending a party in Paradise Hills, Sunday.

The shooting happened at the 2400 block of Hopkins Street. The victim, 30, was shot at several times by unknown suspect(s), San Diego Police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

Guests of the party took the victim to Paradise Valley Hospital where he was treated and sent to Mercy Hospital Trauma Unit.

He is expected to survive his injuries, said officials.

No one else was injured. There is currently no suspect information but SDPD is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477

No other information was available.

