Man Fatally Stabbed in Balboa Park Saturday Morning

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday morning in Balboa Park, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

The stabbing happened shortly before 10 a.m. in the 2700 block of Balboa Drive near Redwood Circle, Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with stab wounds to the upper body, he said. The man was transported to an area hospital where he died.

The 47-year-old man who reported the stabbing was arrested and charged with the crime, Dupree said.

The victim's identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kind. The suspect's name has also been withheld until the victim's family has been notified, Dupree said.

It was unclear what led to the stabbing. SDPD Homicide Unit is investigating the death.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.