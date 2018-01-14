This is the third homicide investigation in the San Diego County over the weekend. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports.

A man has been arrested for murder in connection with a deadly stabbing in Poway.

Kevin Talbott, 30, a transient from the Poway area, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail where he is being held without bail.

Deputies received a report that a man was stabbed outside a 7-Eleven convenience store near Poway and Pomerado roads at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) Lt. Rich Williams said.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a man with what appeared to be stab wounds. Responders with the Poway Fire Department performed life-saving measures on the man before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

A man was fatally stabbed early Sunday outside a 7-Eleven on Poway and Pomerado roads. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports. (Published Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018)

The man did not survive his wounds.

During their investigation, deputies discovered Talbott near the scene. He matched the description given to them of the possible assaulter, Williams said. He was detained for questioning and subsequently arrested.

At the scene, deputies could be seen searching at least two cars — a red car parked along Pomerado Road and a second vehicle. It is unclear if or how the vehicles are connected.

A large portion of Pomerado Road, the intersection nearby, and the 7-Eleven were closed off during the investigation.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and details may change as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the latest information.