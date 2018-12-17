Man Assaulted, Robbed by 3 Men in Bay Terraces Home

A man was assaulted when three men, possibly teenagers, broke into a Bay Terraces home and robbed him.

The three men, described to be between 17 and 21 years old, broke into the home on Terra Cotta Road at about 3:30 a.m., where the victim was residing, according to San Diego Police Department officer Frank Cali.

At least one of the suspects was armed and pointed a gun at the resident while demanding he hand over his property, Cali said.

The victim was then struck with an unknown object and robbed before the suspects took off in a stolen maroon 2011 Toyota Rav 4 filled with other stolen items, Cali said.

SDPD did not disclose what type of property was taken from the victim.

The three suspects have not been located. A vague description was given; all three were wearing dark clothing. The SUV has a California license plate #6UJW830, police said.

No other information was available.

