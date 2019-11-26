Man Airlifted to Hospital After Shooting in Ramona

A man was airlifted to a hospital after being shot at a home in Ramona on Tuesday, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood just off state Route 67 on Pala Street. Deputies were called at about 4:15 a.m. and discovered a man in his 20s with at least one gunshot wound.

An air ambulance was called and transported the man from the Ramona Airport to a nearby hospital. His current condition was not known.

SDSO said they have a person of interest in custody and don't believe there are any outstanding suspects.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.