Man Airlifted to Hospital After Shooting in Ramona - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Man Airlifted to Hospital After Shooting in Ramona

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Army Sgt's Remains Return 69 Years After He Was KIA

    A man was airlifted to a hospital after being shot at a home in Ramona on Tuesday, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

    The shooting happened in a neighborhood just off state Route 67 on Pala Street. Deputies were called at about 4:15 a.m. and discovered a man in his 20s with at least one gunshot wound. 

    An air ambulance was called and transported the man from the Ramona Airport to a nearby hospital. His current condition was not known. 

    SDSO said they have a person of interest in custody and don't believe there are any outstanding suspects. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices