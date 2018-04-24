Man Accused of Distributing Child Porn Taught at 2 San Diego Schools

An image of David Weaks posted to a Facebook page of a San Diego Unified School.

A San Diego man accused of distributing pornographic images of children including a toddler taught at two schools while employed within the San Diego Unified School District.

David Gordon Weaks, 59, of San Diego was arrested Thursday, the same day multiple computers and digital items were seized from Weaks' home.

According to federal court records, Weaks admitted he obtained and distributed child porn, when questioned by a Special Agent assigned to the Child Exploitation Group of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations. Weaks also admitted he was aware of and possessed child porn on his computer’s external hard drive.

As of Tuesday morning, the website for Rosa Parks Elementary School still lists Weaks as a fifth-grade science teacher at the school.

Prior to that, Weaks worked as a full-time teacher at Bayview Terrace Elementary School in Pacific Beach from November 1996 to June 2013. Bayview Elementary closed in 2014, according to public documents.

Investigators with the Department of Homeland Security say Weaks became a suspect in an investigation into child pornography in late March.

The investigation was looking into the distribution of child porn through an online peer-to-peer file sharing program.

Weaks' San Diego residence was identified through an IP address, according to prosecutors.

"Agents were able to download two videos directly from the IP address, both of which showed young minor females engaging in sex acts with adult males," authorities said in a news release Friday.

According to the complaint, one of the videos was approximately 30 minutes in length and includes images of an adult nude male and a female toddler wearing fishnet stockings and a sundress.

The complaint also claims a second video file with the phrase "pt 7yo-9yo-fullsex-spank" in the name is almost two hours in length and includes an adult male and prepubescent female.

Weaks admitted to sharing the files through the file-sharing program and knowing he had possession of child pornography on his external hard drive, federal agents said in the complaint.

Weaks will remain in custody while his attorney puts together a bail proposal acceptable to the prosecutor and the judge.

His attorney had no comment at a status hearing on Tuesday.

The next scheduled hearing is May 3.

Weaks' neighbors in Clairemont were shocked when they learned of the allegations against the man they say often donated his time, and labor, to others in the neighborhood who needed it.

The person who lives next door to Weaks said he is a father and grandfather.

A spokesperson for SDUSD said the district has been fully cooperating with federal authorities in the investigation.



