Lockdown at San Diego High Prompted by Foot Pursuit Lifted: PD

OLY-SD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 3:41 PM PST on Feb 13, 2018 | Updated at 4:59 PM PST on Feb 13, 2018

    processing...

    San Diego High School was placed on lockdown for about 20 minutes Monday as police chased a juvenile that officers thought could possibly be armed with a gun.

    The suspect, wanted in connection with crimes involving weapons, was spotted outside the school and was approached by San Diego Unified School District Police Department (SDUSD PD) officers and he fled, according to the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD).

    The district said the campus was placed on lockdown at around 2:30 p.m.

    Police later found the suspect unarmed and arrested him. The area was searched for weapons that could have been in the suspect's possession but none were found, according to the SDUSD

    Police did not confirm if the suspect was a student at the school. The suspect's identity and age have not been released.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

