Local Teacher Brought to Tears After School Supply Donation

The service is completely free for teachers.A local fourth grade teacher at St. Columba Catholic School was brought to tears by the generosity of others who donated some much needed school supplies.

One of the items donated on Thursday included yoga balls for kids to sit on, which can help with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) or for students who just need some movement throughout the day. Also, supplies for independent reading time.

Teacher Jennifer Robuck told NBC7 these items will help her kids stay focused and learn more efficiently every single day.

"We don't go into this to become rich," she said as her eyes filled with tears. "We do it because we love helping kids. But there's things that we want and we need for our classroom."

The donations were made possible by the non-profit organization, Help a Teacher.

Teachers make wishlists for school supplies and then anyone can purchase the items big or small. The service is completely free for teachers.

Anyone who wishes to donate to a teacher can check out their list here.