Local Politicians Slam Trump's Plan for Holding Dreamers Hostage

President Donald Trump’s proposed plan to extend temporary protection to “Dreamers” in exchange for a permanent wall in the southern border in an attempt to end the government shutdown was dismissed by local politicians for using DACA recipients as bargaining chips.

Rep. Mike Levin, D-49, said the president’s first priority should be to reopen the government before focusing on border security. He told NBC 7 that the president plan does not offer a permanent solution for DACA recipients, also known as dreamers.

“We don’t need half measures. And dreamers aren't bargaining chips,” Levin said. “We demand that we reopen the government first and then we can talk about the effective border security path forward.”

The president tried to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals two years ago but the plan has been put on hold pending an appeal. A federal judge in Texas ruled against the president in August and the Supreme Court is expected to take up the case.

“We need to do everything we can to get people back to work, to get the government back up and running again and then we can discuss smart and effective border security measures, not an ineffective wasteful wall which ultimately won't solve the problem," the freshman congressman said.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez also echoed Levin’s sentiment.

“Trump’s proposal is simply extending the number of people he is holding hostage for his pathetic, wasteful wall: federal worker + dreamers + TPS recipients,” she tweeted. “A three year extension is absolutely insulting. We need to get these workers their pay & have real immigration reform!”

Polls show a majority of Americans are blaming Trump and the Republicans for the shutdown, which is in its 29th day and shows no signs of ending anytime soon.