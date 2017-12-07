Lilac Fire Evacuation and Closure Info

Road and Freeway Closures:

State Route 76 is closed in both directions between Interstate 15 and East Vista Way

Southbound I-15 to Old Highway 395 off-ramp is closed

Camino Del Rey at the Old Highway 395

Camino Del Rey at West Lilac

Camino Del Rey east of SR-76

Evacuations:

Mandatory evacuations were also in effect for:

East Vista Way and Mission Road South of North River Road West of East Vista Way North of Bobier DriveEast of Melrose and North Santa FeSR-76 west of I-15 and north of Gopher Canyon Road East of Village Way and Mission Road

South of Burma Road

East of Wilshire

North of North River Road

West of South Mission Road

East Vista Way and Mission Road

South of North River Road

West of East Vista Way

North of Bobier Drive

East of Melrose and North Santa Fe

SR-76 west of I-15 and north of Gopher Canyon Road

East of Village Way and Mission Road

The area south of North River Road, West of East Vista Way, north of Bobier Drive and East of Melrose and North Santa Fe is under an evacuation warning (Thursday, 4 p.m.)

Evacuation Shelters:

Stagecoach Community Park, (3420 Camino de los Coches, Carlsbad)

East Valley Community Center on 2245 E. Valley Parkway in Escondido

Fallbrook High School (2400 South Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook)

Great Oak High School (32555 Hollow Way, Temecula)

Bostonia Park & Recreation Center (1049 Bostonia Street, El Cajon)

Pala Casino

Pechanga Casino

The Del Mar Fairgrounds and the San Diego Polo Fields in Del Mar are open for large animal evacuations. People bringing animals are asked to bring hay, halters and buckets if possible. After dark, all evacuations will be sent to the fairgrounds. People who need assistance evacuating large animals should call the county's Department of Animal Service's 24-hour emergency dispatch at (619) 236-2341 or the San Diego Humane Society at (619) 243-3466.

School Closures:

Cal State San Marcos will be closed Friday

The Vista Unified School District is closed Friday, Dec. 8

Also Worth Noting:

Due to the fire, several North County Transit District (NCTD) routes were halted. A full list of routes affected can be found here.

The county was reminding people seeking information about the fire to call 2-1-1 and that 9-1-1 should only be used for emergency situations.