How to Help San Diegans Affected by the Lilac Fire

As the destructive Lilac Fire rages to the west of Interstate 15 near state Route 76 in Bonsall, many people are wondering how they can help.

San Diego County 2-1-1 said Thursday evening they were in need of volunteers at their call center, where people affected by the fire were looking for resources and information on the Lilac Fire.

Volunteers were needed from the hours of 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday. People can sign up to volunteer online or by calling 858-300-1269.

The San Diego/Imperial County Red Cross (SDIC Red Cross) said the best way to help their organization is through monetary donations as they assist evacuees.

“A cash donation is the really most versatile that allows us to very quickly and carefully target what most citizens need to sustain their lives,” Government Liason Officer for the American Red Cross said.

Volunteers wishing to donate their time should head to shelters across North County being operated by SDICRC. For a list of evacuation centers visit here.

The San Diego County Humane Society said they are not in need of volunteers at this time, but those wishing to help can donate pet supplies and food by going to their Amazon wish list.