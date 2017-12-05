Officers from San Diego County caravaned stuffed animals and teddy bears Tuesday morning in front of Rady Children’s Hospital to give to patients for the 27th annual Law Enforcement Teddy Bear Drive.

Local, state and federal law enforcement participated in the annual event which kicked off with police cars and motorcycles flashing lights and sounding their sirens as they proceeded to the hospital from Juvenile hall.

After a brief press conference discussing the courage of the children and local law enforcement symbolizing strength and compassion, the stuffed animals were given throughout the hospital's units.

“When you give these bears to a little kid who is recovering from a sickness, that smile is what brings us back here,” said Miguel Rosario, Chief Investigator for District Attorney Bureau Investigations.

“I always enjoy coming up here and giving back to the community,” said James Jordan, Lieutenant with San Diego Harbor Police.



Abram Majors said he was happy and grateful for the smile the stuffed animal brought to his son's face.

“I’m so happy, this is truly an awesome thing you guys are doing and [I] really appreciate it…I know he is happy, he is going to show this to his sister,” said Majors.

But what would the holiday season be without familiar faces?

Santa Clause was giving stuffed animals to all the kids along with help from an elf pulling around a red wagon.

Local agencies plan to drop off more than 50,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals throughout the morning, which will help stock up the Hospital’s supply for 2018.

Since 1990, more than one million teddy bears and stuffed animals have been delivered to the Hospital during the holidays.