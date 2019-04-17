Judge Considers Evidence Ahead of Trial for Kellen Winslow Jr.

Kellen Winslow, Jr. is accused of sexually assaulting or raping four women over a period of several months in 2018. NBC 7's Allison Ash has more from Wednesday's court proceedings. (Published 2 hours ago)

A former professional football player who has been accused of multiple charges of sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping was in court again Wednesday as his attorneys asked a San Diego judge to reject certain evidence before trial begins later this month.

Kellen Winslow, Jr. is accused of sexually assaulting or raping four women over a period of several months in 2018. The alleged incidents occurred just miles from Winslow's home in Encinitas.

Then, while the former NFL player was released on bail, a woman accused him of exposing his penis and masturbating in a hot tub at a Carlsbad gym.

Winslow is also accused of raping a high school student in 2003 when he was just 19 years old.

He has said he is not guilty of the crimes and has described the allegations as "a money grab."

On Wednesday, Winslow and his attorneys entered several motions asking the cases be tried separately and that some witness statements and DNA evidence be suppressed when the case goes to trial on April 30.

Winslow is accused of picking up a 54-year-old woman on March 17, 2018 in Encinitas. She told San Diego County sheriff's deputies she was raped.

On May 13, 2018, a 59-year-old woman said she was picked up on Vulcan Avenue by a man in an SUV and raped along Manchester Avenue, according to a San Diego County sheriff's detective.

Eleven days later, a woman gardening at a residence on Lake Drive said a man exposed himself.

Then, in June, a 71-year-old woman was home when a man came through her laundry room through a back door. The woman, known as Jane Doe 4, testified she did not feel threatened by the man.

Winslow was arrested at his Encinitas home on June 7, 2018 on suspicion of residential burglary. Law enforcement officials allege Winslow had entered a senior community in Encinitas on that day, intending to rape an 86-year-old woman who was sleeping inside her home.

Publicist Denise White sent a statement to NBC 7 two days after his arrest saying the incident was a misunderstanding and that Winslow had dropped by the mobile home park to look at homes for his mother-in-law before heading to a nearby gym. She also said the owner of the mobile home was friends of Winslow.

Four months after his initial arrest, Winslow was ordered to stand trial for raping a teenager who was 17 years old and attending Escondido High School at the time. Winslow was 19 at the time of the alleged incident inside a townhouse on June 20, 2003.

Then, in February, a 77-year-old woman said a man approached her at Crunch Fitness in Carlsbad and touched himself. The man asked “if she saw (his penis) and if she liked that,” law enforcement authorities said.

On a later date, the same woman was approached by the same man who had only a towel wrapped around his waist when he entered the hot tub where she sat alone. The woman said the man was "unmistakenably began masturbating a few feet away from me."

