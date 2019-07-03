We Have an Exclusive Comic-Con Reveal: Jim Lee Squashes the Rumors, Says This Will Be DC's Biggest Comic-Con Yet

We have an exclusive San Diego Comic-Con 2019 reveal: DC's Jim Lee squashes the rumors that DC won't have a big presence at the huge pop culture event. In fact, he says this will be DC's biggest Comic-Con ever. Heather Brooker reports for NBCLA.com July 2, 2019. (Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019)

There have been a lot of rumors floating around lately about what properties will be making an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. And while Warner Brothers announced it will not be bringing a panel to Hall H, it seems DC properties will still very much have a presence at the con. In an exclusive interview, DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee says this will be their biggest year yet.

"We have 47 DC-related panels this year," Lee says. "This is our largest DC representation at Comic-Con."

In conjunction with Batman's 80th Anniversary, DC is bringing The Batman Experience Powered by AT&T -- a massive, interactive exhibition that includes the largest-ever collection of Batman-related props, costumes and vehicles. It's being called an immersive pop-up experience and game-centric installation. The Batman Experience is being held in the future location of the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park. All three levels of the museum will transport fans into the world of the Dark Knight.

A sneak peak of the exhibition will be available to attendees at The Gathering, a special ceremony inducting Batman into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame on Wednesday, July 17 at 5 p.m., the first time a comic book character has ever been given that honor.

If that isn't enough Batman for you, how about flying through Gotham City? Fans can see the world through Batman's eyes with The Dark Knight Dive. DC says this is a one-of-a-kind VR skydiving experience into Gotham City. By combining a skydive booth with the magic of VR goggles and a helmet in the shape of a Batman cowl, gamers and Batman fans will enjoy a 4D interactive experience. Visitors will virtually fly through Gotham City in pursuit of the Scarecrow, who in attempting to take over the city, unleashes his Fear gas and creates a harrowing journey for fans through Batman's 80 years of friends and foes.

"I've skydived before, but I've never done it with VR glasses, flying through Gotham City," Lee says. "That's going to be an amazing thing."

Other highlights include:

The Batcave gaming lounge will feature all generations of Batman video and arcade games straight from the DC archives - examples include Warner Bros. titles such as Batman The Brave And The Bold (Wii or 3DS), LEGO Batman 3 (PS4), Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4) and Injustice 2 (PS4) - and are all available to play as part of THE BATMAN EXPERIENCE.

Hundreds of rare pieces of iconic DC comic book art and large-scale film and television props, including several from Tim Burton's groundbreaking "Batman" film such as the Batmobile and Batsuit worn by Michael Keaton. The original Batman feature film is celebrating its own 30th anniversary this year. Joining these classic pieces will be a new car created by "Wayne Technology" that will give fans a taste of their future entertainment experiences in autonomous cars with 5G.

The Rogue Gallery Rumble is an interactive punching bag experience that uses projection mapping and lights to trigger classic and iconic animations and sounds throughout the space.

A special 6-foot Batman Black & White Statue designed by acclaimed artist and writer Todd McFarlane will be unveiled on July 17, marking the 100th statue in the line. The one-of-a-kind life-size version of the 100th statue will be displayed throughout SDCC along with the other 99 Batman Black & White figures from DC Collectibles.

Lee says it's more than a booth, it's a structure with a hamlet of stages, activations and walking areas. DC is partnering with WB TV on this booth, which he says is the largest booth they've ever done.

"From comics to TV shows, every experience we come up with, we carefully plan it so that we have stuff for everybody," Lee says.

The Batman Experience Powered by AT&T will be open to the public at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park at 10 a.m. PT from Thursday, July 18th through Sunday, July 21st. No SDCC badge is required to enter this free exhibition.