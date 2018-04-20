Jury Signals Verdict in Case of Lyft Driver Killed

An image of Henry Reyes with his family.

Jurors have signaled they have reached a verdict in the case of a man accused of driving drunk without a license and slamming into a Lyft driver who had stopped along the side of the road to help sick passengers.

Lyft driver Henry O. Reyes, 41, was killed and three passengers were injured when an oncoming car failed to stop and slammed into the back of Reyes' vehicle.

Reyes had pulled over on the side of State Route 94 to help one of his Lyft clients who had gotten sick.

Steven Quintero faces multiple charges including second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or greater, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crime.

Lyft Driver Remembered as Loving Brother, Hardworking Father

NBC 7's Matt Rascon heard from the sister of the Lyft driver killed over the weekend who described him as a brother, best friend and father figure. (Published Monday, Oct. 3, 2016)

Quintero allegedly slammed into the back of Reyes' car, lost control and landed in an embankment.

CHP officers said Quintero ran away but was later arrested, charged and booked into prison.

Just before his death, Reyes had graduated from dental school and had been driving for Lyft for extra income to help pay for another two-year apprenticeship. He was also supporting his toddler son.

Quintero, who was previously charged with a DUI in November 2015, could face nearly 30 years in prison if convicted.



