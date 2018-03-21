Tameka Jones, the mother of toddler Jahi Turner, spoke to a San Diego judge via Skype Wednesday, begging for a retrial for Tieray Jones, her ex-husband and man accused in the 2002 disappearance and death of her son. "He filled my whole heart with love and joy," Tameka said of Jahi, fighting back tears. "He was my everything." (Published 2 hours ago)

'He Was My Everything': Jahi Turner's Mom Begs for Retrial

The mother of a toddler missing since 2002 made an emotional plea to a judge Wednesday to retry the man accused of killing him and disposing of his body after a jury failed to reach a verdict in the trial last week.

The testimony from Tameka Jones, Jahi Turner's mother and ex-wife to the defendant, came during a hearing to dismiss the trial against Tieray Jones.

Tieray Jones has maintained his innocence since 2002, when two-year-old Jahi Turner disappeared from a park in Golden Hill but prosecutors argued for over a month that Jones either killed the toddler or failed to give him medical treatment after an accident.



Tameka Jones explained to the courtroom that her life changed when she got pregnant with Jahi Turner at the age of 15.

"He filled my whole heart with love and joy. He was my everything," Tameka Jones told the court Wednesday, fighting to get the words out through tears.

"I joined the military not because necessarily I wanted to, but because there was something that I had to do for Jahi," Tameka Jones said.

She said she was begging for the judge to declare a retrial Wednesday to ensure her son's voice would be heard.

"I felt that I had to tell you this because throughout this trial I felt that his voice, his spirit, has been lost by the myriad of lies and deceit from the defense," Tameka Jones said in a Skype call to the courtroom. "This stopped being about what happened to my son."

After listening to Tameka Jones' testimony and arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys, Judge Joan P. Weber said she needed more time to make a decision and called for recess.

Last Friday, a foreperson told Judge Joan P. Weber the jury was split 2-10, the majority deciding Jones was not guilty of second-degree murder.

Judge Joan P. Weber then asked the foreperson if there was anything she could do to help the jury reach a unanimous decision. The foreperson said no.

Judge Weber said the jury was "hopelessly deadlocked" and a mistrial was declared.

"This trial has broken me physically, mentally and emotionally but I would do it every day if it meant I would get justice for my son," Tameka Jones told the court Wednesday.

"I ask the court to allow the prosecution to seek out the justice to ensure that my son’s voice and spirit is heard, to not allow a man who has had a life of manipulations and lies to get away with the murder of my innocent two-year-old son."



When the trial began, Jones faced a felony abuse charge and one count of second-degree murder but about two weeks into the trial, Weber granted the defense's request to dismiss the first charge.

Judge Weber told the prosecution team she has long harbored doubts about the felony child abuse count.

Police searched for years for Jahi Turner's body, including a week-long police search of the Miramar Landfill, where authorities took the extreme measure of systematically raking through 5,000 tons of garbage.

Police always suspected Jones in the child's death but it took them 14 years to get the evidence needed to charge him with murder.

Entries in a Jones' journal -- evidence presented during the trial -- described how Jahi had fallen in the bedroom and hit his head.

However, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office admitted at the start of the trial that since the toddler's body has never been found, there is little "direct" evidence that Jones killed Jahi Turner. Prosecutors relied on "circumstantial" evidence throughout the trial.

The defense denied the prosecution's theory that Jones panicked, dumped Jahi's body in the trash, and made up a story that Jahi disappeared from a playground.

In the trial's final days, jurors heard directly from the defendant who took the stand and testified he would never harm his stepson, whom he loved like his own children.

Jones told the jury during the trial that he refused a plea deal because he couldn't admit to a crime he didn't commit. He said he could have pleaded guilty to the lesser crime of involuntary manslaughter but didn't "because I didn’t do anything to hurt our son."

Prosecutor Bill Mitchell strongly denied that the District Attorney's office ever offered such a deal, and pointedly said Jones was misleading the jury.

Jahi's mother and Jones' ex-wife, Tameka Jones, followed his testimony and told the court that she believed his alibi for more than a decade but eventually came to terms with his alleged dishonesty.

"My life has been all about my son," Tameka told the jury. "I built my sanity and my life around my son coming home. Do you know how hard it is to know that that's not happening?"

Tameka choked up as she told the jury how she felt when she realized that her ex-husband had lied to her for more than a decade about what really happened to Jahi.

Prosecutor Nicole Rooney told the jury, Jones' story that he turned his back and didn't see the toddler for a few minutes was a lie. She reminded jurors that Jones admitted he misled police when they questioned him about Jahi's disappearance.

Jones said during the trial that in the years after Jahi disappeared, there was much discussion and many rumors about what happened to Jahi, in the Maryland neighborhood where Jones and Jahi’s mother lived, and where Jahi was born.

Jones said he had to leave Maryland for North Carolina "because there was a bounty for my death," by people in his old neighborhood who thought he had killed Jahi.

He was eventually arrested for Jahi’s murder in North Carolina 2016 and returned to San Diego to stand trial.