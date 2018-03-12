'I Didn't Do Anything': Tieray Jones Says He Refused Plea Deal

Prosecutors say Tieray Jones killed a toddler and tossed his body in the trash, but Jones insists he never hurt little Jahi Turner. NBC 7’s Mari Payton has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

Tieray Jones, the man accused of killing his 2-year-old stepson and disposing of his body, told the jury during trial Monday that he refused a plea deal because he couldn't admit to a crime he didn't commit.

Jones told the jury that he could have pleaded guilty to the lesser crime of involuntary manslaughter but didn't “because I didn’t do anything to hurt our son.”

Jones said the terms of the deal called for him to admit that he accidentally killed Jahi Turner, then panicked and disposed of his stepson’s body.

Prosecutor Bill Mitchell strongly denied that the District Attorney's office ever offered such a deal, and pointedly said Jones was misleading the jury.



Tieray Jones: I 'Absolutely' Did Not Kill Jahi Turner

Tieray Jones, accused of killing his stepson 16 years ago, testified in his own defense today. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more (Published Thursday, March 8, 2018)

Jones told prosecutor Bill Mitchell that he wants the jury to decide if he‘s telling the truth about what happened to Jahi, and if jurors find him guilty of 2nd-degree murder, he will accept the consequences.

Also, in testimony Friday, Jones told the jury he’d been “shot over this,” and accused of everything from “eating Jahi to selling him.”

Jones said he was shot in the leg in Fredrick, Maryland, in 2010 or 2011, after he returned to Maryland from San Diego.

He said that in the years after Jahi disappeared, there was much discussion and many rumors about what happened to Jahi, in the Maryland neighborhood where Jones and Jahi’s mother lived, and where Jahi was born.

Jones said he had to leave Maryland for North Carolina “because there was a bounty for my death,” by people in his old neighborhood who thought he had killed Jahi.

He was eventually arrested for Jahi’s murder in North Carolina 2016 and returned to San Diego to stand trial.

Witnesses: Jahi Turner Not Seen at South Park Playground