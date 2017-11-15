Infant Boy Found Abandoned in San Diego's North County

An infant boy was found abandoned Wednesday along State Route 76 in San Diego County, Cal Fire officials confirmed.

A contractor working for San Diego Gas & Electric found the boy just before 8 a.m., according to officials.

He was located a quarter of a mile east of the Round Up Grill on SR-76.

He was described as having black hair and wearing a yellow shirt and green shorts.

An Amber Alert is in effect for a 15-month-old Los Angeles boy who was reported abducted by his father who does not have custodial rights.

The Amber Alert child is described as 2 feet tall, about 35 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black shorts with two green stripes and black tennis shoes.

There has been no confirmation that the child found in San Diego's North County is connected to the Amber Alert issued for Southern California.