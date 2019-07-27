To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. San Diego OKs Empty Storefronts Used for Housing Units

On Tuesday, the San Diego City Council approved a change that would allow ground-level storefronts to be used as housing to meet the city’s high demand for 54,000 additional units by 2020. NBC 7's Bridget Naso asked local business owners and residents for their thoughts on the change.

2. Using Drones to Help Spot Sharks Off Our Coast

There have been six shark sightings off the San Diego County coast in the last two weeks. Part of the reason for the increase in reports is a new program using drones to help researchers spot sharks in the water used by swimmers and surfers. NBC 7's Danica McAdam looked into the program and talked with beachgoers about seeing sharks so close to shore.

3. Dulzura Woman Poisoned by Husband Shares Story With 'Dateline NBC'

Race Remington Uto was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison for trying to poison and kill his wife Brigida McInvale using a dangerous chemical once used in rat poison. As NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports, detectives believe McInvale had ingested the chemical in her food and drink over the span of months.

4. San Diego Impounds 2,500 Scooters Over Comic-Con Weekend

The City of San Diego impounded approximately 2,500 dockless scooters and bicycles over the weekend of Comic-Con 2019. NBC 7 captured video of the rentals Monday after they had been corralled by city crews and Artie Ojeda showed us what this operation means for the city when it comes to revenue.

5. 'Trapper Pat': Poway's Neighborhood Rattlesnake Wrangler

He got the idea to help out his neighbors after seeing a number of posts on the social media app Nextdoor. He said people were reporting seeing rattlesnakes in their back yards and weren’t sure what to do. Now, longtime Poway resident Patrick Brady, spends his time scooping up the snakes and relocating them rather than killing them.

