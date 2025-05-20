Teen gets 24 years for sexually assaulting fellow Mount Miguel student, 15, at school

A former Mount Miguel High School student who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at the Spring Valley campus last year was sentenced Monday to 24 years in state prison.

Reyvon Tafare English had turned 18 a few weeks before the April 11, 2024, attack, which the San Diego County Sheriff's Office said happened inside a restroom on campus.

Sheriff's officials said the girl was at Mount Miguel High for an after-school program when she was attacked. "She notified school staff, who contacted the sheriff's department immediately," sheriff's Lt. Lon Nguyen said.

English, now 19, turned himself in to law enforcement a week later and has remained in custody ever since. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to three felony sex-crime counts and must register as a sex offender as a result of his plea.

During English's sentencing hearing, the girl's mother and grandmother said the victim hasn't communicated verbally with any of her family members for more than a year. Previously warm and outgoing, her family said the girl is now afraid to be alone and sleeps every night in her parents' bedroom.

The girl's mother told English, "There is absolutely no justification for what you did to my daughter.... While nothing can undo what has happened, I am thankful that justice is now served."

English made a brief statement to the victim's family, in which he said, "I'm sincerely sorry for what I've done." While asking them for forgiveness, he said he would strive to become "a better person than I was that day."