Padres

Cease gives up two homers, Padres struggles continue in 3-0 loss

The Padres are now 0-24 with runners in scoring position during their losing streak.

May 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Anthony Santander and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered, Chris Bassitt and three relievers combined on a five-hitter and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Tuesday night.

The shutout was Toronto’s first of the season. The Padres failed to score a run for the third time this season.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

San Diego lost its fourth straight, matching its longest losing streak of the season. The Padres also lost four in a row from April 23-27.

Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (4-2) allowed four hits, walked one and struck out six in six innings.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Brendon Little worked the seventh, Yariel Rodríguez pitched the eighth and Jeff Hoffman finished for his 10th save in 12 opportunities.

Padres right-hander Dylan Cease (1-3) allowed three runs and three hits in seven innings. Cease hasn’t won in eight starts, failing to record a victory since April 2 against Cleveland. He has allowed three runs or fewer in seven of those outings.

San Diego lost for the first time when its starter worked at least seven innings. The Padres had been 5-0 in such games.

Local

US-Mexico Border 2 hours ago

San Diego man charged with attempting to smuggle 17 birds across border

Lemon Grove 3 hours ago

Supervisors OK funding shift to sleeping cabins site for homeless in Lemon Grove

Guerrero opened the scoring with a one-out homer to left in the bottom of the first, his sixth.

Santander made it 3-0 with a two-run drive in the fifth, his sixth.

Key moment

Santander homered for the first time since May 6 against the Angels. Tuesday’s two-run drive was Santander’s first homer since being dropped to fifth in the order Sunday.

Key stat

The Padres went 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position, the fourth straight game they’ve gone hitless in those situations.

Up next

RHP Kevin Gausman (3-4, 4.59 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Wednesday against Padres RHP Randy Vásquez (3-3, 3.45).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego Padres
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us