Drones Offer New Vantage Point for Shark Sightings Off San Diego Coast

NBC 7's Danica McAdam showed drone video of sharks in the ocean to surfers at San Diego beaches. (Published Thursday, July 25, 2019)

With six shark sightings in the last two weeks off Del Mar Beach, beach goers, surfers, and swimmers have not appeared to slow down.

Cal State University Long Beach’s Shark Lab said their use of new drones in recent weeks is partially the reason for the increased frequency of shark sightings.

Dr. Chris Lowe with the CSU Shark Lab said more cameras mean more sightings. He said his team was granted $3.75 million from the state in June to monitor shark activity along the Southern California coast this summer. They are using the grant money for drones and will also launch an underwater robot. They also work with lifeguards to locate shark activity.

A 6-foot juvenile Great White shark has been spotted three times off Del Mar alone this week, on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Dr. Lowe said they have not figured out why the juvenile Great Whites have decided to swim near Del Mar Beach, just about 400 yards off the shore, but knows Southern California’s coast is their birthing area and considered their nursery.

Dr. Lowe said their Shark Lab’s next project, along with the drone camera use, is to tag the sharks and track their migration.

Surfers said they have seen the warning signs, but still take the risk, knowing that so far the sightings have not shown any aggressive shark behavior.

“It was pretty far off shore, so I wasn’t too worried,” said regular surfer from Rancho Santa Fe, Robby McRoskey.

NBC 7 showed McRoseky and his friend Cole Harris some of the drone video that CSULB’s Shark Lab captured from off the coast of Del Mar.

“Oh, that is really shallow,” he said.

A father and son visiting from Alaska, Max and Callum Kullberg, were confidently playing in the water right along the shoreline despite the shark warning sign.

“I’m comforted all the locals are still out there; I figure if the shark comes it’s going to get them before it gets my son,” joked Kullberg.

He said he was glad more drones are out there monitoring the activity, and hopeful that more sightings means a healthier eco system, as long as the great whites keep their distance from people.

“Maybe we’ve been swimming with them all this time,” said Kullberg.