San Diego man charged with attempting to smuggle 17 birds across border

A San Diego man who allegedly tried to smuggle 17 exotic birds across the U.S.-Mexico border was facing federal charges Tuesday.

Ricardo Alonzo, 26, is accused of attempting to cross through the San Ysidro Port of Entry on May 4 with 10 Burrowing Parakeets, five Yellow-Crowned Amazon Parrots, and two Red-Lored Amazon Parrots in four bags underneath one of his vehicle's seats. The two Red-Lored Amazon Parrot chicks died, but the other surviving birds were transported to a U.S. Department of Agriculture-managed quarantine facility, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Alonzo allegedly told CBP officers that he only had two chickens to declare, according to a statement of facts included in his criminal complaint. The statement indicates Alonzo did not have documentation permitting the birds' importation, nor was it likely that the birds were in the vehicle unbeknownst to him because they weren't under sedation and were making noises while Alonzo was at secondary inspection.

The alleged smuggling attempt is the second recent incident announced by federal prosecutors of suspected bird smuggling through a San Diego port of entry.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Last month, the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Diego announced charges against a Mexican citizen who allegedly attempted to cross the border with a dozen parakeets stuffed inside his boots and inside the seat of his car. Prosecutors said each of the birds were tied at their feet and wrapped in panty hose during the alleged smuggling incident.

A Mexican citizen is facing federal charges, accused of smuggling a dozen parakeets into the U.S. at Otay Mesa. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Lajud Libien hid 12 orange-fronted parakeets in a car seat and his boots.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, among the 12 protected Orange Fronted Parakeets found during the April 30 alleged smuggling attempt through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, at least two of the birds died, a third suffered a possible broken neck, and others appeared in poor health.

Both men are facing charges of importation contrary to law.