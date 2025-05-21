US-Mexico Border

San Diego man charged with attempting to smuggle 17 birds across border

Ricardo Alonzo is accused of attempting to cross through the San Ysidro Port of Entry with 10 Burrowing Parakeets, five Yellow-Crowned Amazon Parrots and two Red-Lored Amazon Parrots.

By City News Service

A picture of two exotic birds

A San Diego man who allegedly tried to smuggle 17 exotic birds across the U.S.-Mexico border was facing federal charges Tuesday.

Ricardo Alonzo, 26, is accused of attempting to cross through the San Ysidro Port of Entry on May 4 with 10 Burrowing Parakeets, five Yellow-Crowned Amazon Parrots, and two Red-Lored Amazon Parrots in four bags underneath one of his vehicle's seats. The two Red-Lored Amazon Parrot chicks died, but the other surviving birds were transported to a U.S. Department of Agriculture-managed quarantine facility, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Alonzo allegedly told CBP officers that he only had two chickens to declare, according to a statement of facts included in his criminal complaint. The statement indicates Alonzo did not have documentation permitting the birds' importation, nor was it likely that the birds were in the vehicle unbeknownst to him because they weren't under sedation and were making noises while Alonzo was at secondary inspection.

The alleged smuggling attempt is the second recent incident announced by federal prosecutors of suspected bird smuggling through a San Diego port of entry.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Last month, the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Diego announced charges against a Mexican citizen who allegedly attempted to cross the border with a dozen parakeets stuffed inside his boots and inside the seat of his car. Prosecutors said each of the birds were tied at their feet and wrapped in panty hose during the alleged smuggling incident.

A Mexican citizen is facing federal charges, accused of smuggling a dozen parakeets into the U.S. at Otay Mesa. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Lajud Libien hid 12 orange-fronted parakeets in a car seat and his boots.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, among the 12 protected Orange Fronted Parakeets found during the April 30 alleged smuggling attempt through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, at least two of the birds died, a third suffered a possible broken neck, and others appeared in poor health.

Local

Lemon Grove 1 hour ago

Supervisors OK funding shift to sleeping cabins site for homeless in Lemon Grove

Del Mar 3 hours ago

Family still seeking answers in 1979 cold case murder at Torrey Pines State Beach

Both men are facing charges of importation contrary to law.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

US-Mexico Border
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us