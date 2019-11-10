To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

1. 'Taking Home Your New Partner': 11 Pups Graduate into Service Dogs at Vista Ceremony

“The sky’s the limit of what Nikki’s going to do for our family.” Nearly a dozen service dogs graduated from school Friday and were placed with their new owners. The graduating class of 11 became official service dogs during a ceremony in Vista after a rigorous 18 months of training from the nonprofit Canine Companions for Independence.

2. Woman Who ‘Graduated’ From Hospice Twice Celebrates 109 Years

"People ask all the time but I don’t really know, it’s just like, day after day goes by and I lived another day." After celebrating 109 birthdays and making it through two stints in hospice care, people ask Marjorie Skinner what the secret to life is. But the tried-and-true San Diegan says she's just taking it one step at a time. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez spoke with the birthday girl.

3. Volunteers Begin Rebuilding Homes for Baja Fire Victims

A San Diego woman, Yolanda Guzman-Kelly, started a GoFundMe page to help the fire victims of the recent Baja California fires. But she did not stop there, she met with other people who also wanted to help and they all started to rebuild homes for families that lost everything.

4. New App Creates 'Virtual Food Bank' in San Diego County

“Forty percent of our food in San Diego gets thrown away every day, most of it is perfectly edible and nutritious food." Feeding San Diego is using new technology to connect restaurants, hotels and caterers with food donation centers – to reduce food waste and feed more people in San Diego County.

5. Army Sgt's Remains Return to San Diego to be Laid to Rest in Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery

"It's full closure. He will be laid to rest within sight of his parent's grave and his brothers grave." An Army Sergeant's remains arrived in San Diego in time to be laid to rest on what would have been his 89th birthday. NBC 7's Melissa Adan brings us this story.

