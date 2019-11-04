Volunteers Begin Rebuilding Homes for Baja Fire Victims

Volunteers started the process to rebuild homes for families that lost everything in the recent Baja California fires.

Volunteers leveled the ground to begin building two homes for families in the Ensenada area on Monday. After leveling is complete, concrete will be poured and then the homes will be built.

“Our main goal here is just to get some walls, some roofs for people to sleep in --as you can see there’s nothing. There’s nothing here. Currently, they’re sleeping in tents so I think the main goal is just to help them get a roof over their heads,” said Yolanda Guzman Kelly, organizer.

Guzman Kelly started a GoFundMe page to help the fire victims. As of Monday, people had made more than $800 in donations to Baja California fire victims. With no background in construction, Guzman Kelly said she met people who wanted to help – starting the rebuilding process.

“It’s really hard. These are just two cases. We have so many people, remember it was Tecate, Ensenada, Rosarito and Tijuana, a lot of people were affected so just like them we have so many people. I’ve had people reach out to me asking for help but it’s a little hard. We’re doing something right now, something, said Guzman Kelly.

Dozens of homes were destroyed after several fires started in Baja California at the end of October, leaving many people without a home. More than 100 homes were destroyed from fires in Tecate. Similar to Southern California, northern Baja California, experienced dry, Santa Ana windy conditions in October. Schools were suspended last week because of the winds. A highway was also closed after a fire started near the scenic highway between Tijuana and Ensenada.