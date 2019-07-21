To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest. Today's collection highlights our coverage of Comic-Con 2019! Find our special section here.

1. That Finale. 'Game of Thrones' Cast Talks to Fans

The cast was in good spirits after years of attending Comic-Con and not being able to reveal anything at the panels. Finally they were allowed to talk about things. So what about those coffee cups and water bottles, eh? Read about what the cast had to say here.

135K+ Pour Into 1st Day of San Diego Comic-Con

The 50th anniversary of San Diego Comic-Con is here, and the pop culture giant opens the convention with a full lineup of stars, panels, and experiences. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has the full scoop on what occurred on the first day. (Published Friday, July 19, 2019)

2. 'Maverick' Returns to San Diego With Long-Awaited 'Top Gun' Trailer

The audience in the 8,000 seat room went wild for Tom Cruise Thursday afternoon. The actor made an unexpected flyby at San Diego Comic-Con to debut the first trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick."

Tom Cruise Crashes Comic-Con To Premiere 'Top Gun' Sequel

Maverick is back! Tom Cruise crashed the "Terminator: Dark Fate" panel at Comic-Con International to debut the first trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick," the long-awaited sequel to 1986's "Top Gun." The trailer, which simultaneously premiered online, shows Tom back in the cockpit and performing tons of in-air stunts. (Published Thursday, July 18, 2019)

3. Fans Wait in Line and Love It

San Diegan Lauren Kaye told us she was looking forward to waiting in the long Hall H line. “I’ve been wanting to experience Comic-Con for quite a few years, and to finally be able to make it happen is a dream come true,” said Kaye.

Fans Camp out for Hours to get into Hall H

Comic-Con fans explain why they camp out for hours to get into Hall H. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published Saturday, July 20, 2019)

4. Portman Is Thor, Ali Is Blade and More From Marvel

With over $22.3 billion in worldwide earnings, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is by far the most successful franchise of all time. Fans learned about new reboots and storylines directly from the producers in a special Hall H panel.

5. Carmel Valley Students Present Educational Comic at Comic-Con Panel

Among the celebrities, comic book legends, and movie studios present at Comic-Con, there is a young generation of comic book artists, high school students from Carmel Valley’s Canyon Crest Academy. NBC 7's Danica McAdam met up with them for this report.

Local High School Students Create Own Comic for Comic-Con 2019

Local high school students created their own educational comic for Comic-Con. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has more. (Published Friday, July 19, 2019)

