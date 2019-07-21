To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest. Today's collection highlights our coverage of Comic-Con 2019! Find our special section here.
1. That Finale. 'Game of Thrones' Cast Talks to Fans
The cast was in good spirits after years of attending Comic-Con and not being able to reveal anything at the panels. Finally they were allowed to talk about things. So what about those coffee cups and water bottles, eh? Read about what the cast had to say here.
2. 'Maverick' Returns to San Diego With Long-Awaited 'Top Gun' Trailer
The audience in the 8,000 seat room went wild for Tom Cruise Thursday afternoon. The actor made an unexpected flyby at San Diego Comic-Con to debut the first trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick."
3. Fans Wait in Line and Love It
San Diegan Lauren Kaye told us she was looking forward to waiting in the long Hall H line. “I’ve been wanting to experience Comic-Con for quite a few years, and to finally be able to make it happen is a dream come true,” said Kaye.
4. Portman Is Thor, Ali Is Blade and More From Marvel
With over $22.3 billion in worldwide earnings, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is by far the most successful franchise of all time. Fans learned about new reboots and storylines directly from the producers in a special Hall H panel.
5. Carmel Valley Students Present Educational Comic at Comic-Con Panel
Among the celebrities, comic book legends, and movie studios present at Comic-Con, there is a young generation of comic book artists, high school students from Carmel Valley’s Canyon Crest Academy. NBC 7's Danica McAdam met up with them for this report.