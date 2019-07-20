Comic-Con fans explain why they camp out for hours to get into Hall H. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Fans Camp out for Hours to get into Hall H

One of the biggest deals for Comic-Con fans is Hall H inside the San Diego Convention Center. This was the place to be on Saturday as fans saw some superstar panels.

Superstar panels included “Enter the Star Trek Universe,” “Westworld III,” and “Marvel Studios.”

The allure of Hall H, means people are willing to wait hours just to get in.

“We’ve been in line since yesterday at noon. We spent the night,” said Michelle Cox.

Cox is a San Diego resident who has been coming to Comic-Con for 15 years.

“The reason people are here today for so long is because we’re here for Marvel, and we don’t know who is going to be here, so it will be surprise,” said Cox.

Other people in line didn’t camp out overnight but are just as excited. For San Diego resident Lauren Kaye, it is her first time encountering the Hall H line.

“I’ve been wanting to experience Comic-Con for quite a few years, and to finally be able to make it happen is a dream come true,” said Kaye.

Kaye says she is looking forward to waiting in line for Hall H on Sunday as well.

One of the groups that waited for the longest to get into Hall H on Saturday, was Nicole Sotomayor and her friends. The Lancaster native said she started waiting at 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

“Hall H is where you’re going to have the biggest panels and all the exclusives,” said Sotomayor.

Sotomayor says her friends passed the time by playing card games and having deep conversations about comic books. She describes waiting in line for Hall H, as a bucket list item when you come to Comic-Con.

While the anticipation is a large part of the experience, so are the friendships that people make while they wait in a very, very long line.

“In line you need to make friends. Whether you know them or not, line friends are the best thing on the planet,” said Sotomayor.