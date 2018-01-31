ICE Officer Injured in Head-on Collision in City Heights: SDPD

NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports on the head-on collision on Fairmont Avenue in City Heights. SDPD officials said later the ICE officer was complaining of pain to her neck and would be treated for an injury.

A driver crashed into a vehicle driven by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee in City Heights Wednesday.

The head-on collision occurred on Fairmont Avenue near Thorn just before 5 a.m. and involved an unmarked Immigration Customs and Enforcement vehicle, according to San Diego police.

SDPD Lt. Charles Lara said a group of ICE officers in unmarked vehicles were driving southbound on Fairmont.

At the same moment, a 52-year-old woman was driving northbound and crossed over the center median traveling at approximately 30 mph, Lara said.

The two vehicles collided head-on.

Lara said the ICE officer was complaining of pain to the neck and was going to be treated at a nearby medical facility.

San Diego police were evaluating the civilian driver to see if she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the Enforcement and Removal Operations officer was being evaluated at the hospital.