The officer was also arrested for brandishing a weapon and making criminal threats during a confrontation. NBC 7s Gaby Rodriguez reports.

An Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer was arrested this month for driving a federal patrol vehicle while drunk and brandishing a firearm, police confirmed Saturday.

ICE Agent Edward Zuchelli, 43, was arrested in San Diego, off Blue Lake Drive near Lake Murray Boulevard, for making criminal threats, brandishing a gun and driving under the influence, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Sgt. Michael Tansey confirmed to NBC 7.

According to SDPD, Zuchelli stopped a man riding a dirt bike on city streets at about 4 p.m. when a confrontation ensued. Zuchelli pulled out a gun. The rider called SDPD, who arrived and determined Zuchelli to be under the influence of alcohol.

Tansey confirmed Zuchelli was in a government-issued vehicle at the time of the incident.

Zuchelli was booked into San Diego County Jail and has since posted bail.

NBC 7 spoke to a woman who said she was Zuchelli's "ex." She said she had posted his bail but was unaware what the charges were and said they no longer live together.

Zuchelli's former neighbors said they are shocked and called Zuchelli a good father who is dedicated to his children.

NBC 7 reached out to Zuchelli and ICE for comment. Zuchelli denied comment and ICE said a statement would be released at a later date.



Spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security Lauren Mack said, "This is not an emergency, and we will look into it and get back to your station."

