Hurrican Lane Blows Away San Diego Man's 'Spartan' Plans

NBC 7's Joe Little talks to one distraught man dedicated almost an entire year for this trip. (Published Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018)

Hurricane Lane is ruining Hawai’ian vacations for thousands of people around the globe. One man, however, was more devastated than most.

He dedicated his life to a trip that was canceled just Wednesday night.

Michael Singleton’s suitcase never hit the carousel. It never left San Diego and neither did Singleton.

“Man, it’s completely devastating,” he said. “It really is.”

He’s still not over it.

“I’m just so angry right now, so disappointed,” he said.

Singleton was supposed to be on a plane to Hawai’i on Thursday. His whole trip was centered on an intense 12-hour Spartan endurance competition.

“And I’ve been working my butt off for that,” he said. “I trained, I ran so much.”

He’s had his sights set on this trip for eight months.

“I used to weigh 225,” Singleton said. “Now I’m at 207.”

Blood, sweat and tears shed with his teammates at NXPT Fitness Studio in Kearny Mesa all blown away, by Hurricane Lane.

“To get that news at the last second, it breaks your spirit,” Single said.

But he’s not giving up. He’s refocused his energy on the next challenge two months from now. Just not in Hawai’i.

“October can’t get here fast enough,” he said.