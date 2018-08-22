One of the few images the Moehlenbrucks now have of their special day.

What was supposed to be a happy day of bringing two families together turned disastrous when a camera containing countless wedding pictures went missing.

Derek and Fernanda Moehlenbruck are spending their honeymoon searching for an irreplaceable album of photos.

“Those pictures mean the world to us,” Fernanda said, getting teary-eyed.

They were married last Friday.

After the ceremony, friends and family went downtown to celebrate. They parked their car across the street from OMNIA, and that was the last time they saw their camera.

Derek and Fernanda met through mutual friends. She had two kids, and he had a daughter.

They said blending their families wasn’t always easy, but after time, they were stronger than ever.

“The pictures are a symbol of our victory, and it’s really hard to know that I won’t have pictures of my kids and my family and my mom and his parents,” Fernanda told NBC 7.

Fernanda said she and Derek reached out to as many places downtown as she could, including pawn shops, clubs, and the parking lot owners.

“It’s not about the camera, it’s about those memories,” Fernanda said.

The only pictures they have left are a few from family and friends taking them on their phones from “weird” angles.

“We didn’t have a big wedding, you know, so there wasn’t that many pictures that we could gather from that many people,” Fernanda said.

It would be challenging to try and recreate the family photos, they admitted.

They made a plea to whoever may have taken their camera, saying they only want the memory card.

“Do the right thing,” Derek said. “You’ll be able to sleep better at night and so will an entire family.”