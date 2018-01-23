Homeless Man on Bicycle Hit, Killed Crossing Friars Road

A bicyclist was fatally injured in a collision with a driver Tuesday in Mision Valley.

Police say the bicyclist was riding eastbound on the 8800 block of Friars Road near Qualcomm Way at around 6:14 p.m. when they were struck by a car, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The cyclist, identified by SDPD as an approximately 50-year-old homeless man wearing dark clothing, crossed Friars Road illegally before he was struck by a Subaru sedan.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver stayed at the scene and was uninjured, according to SDPD.

Friars Road has since reopened. A brief Sig Alert was issued as all lanes in both directions were blocked during the investigation.

No other information was available.

