Suspect Fires Shots at Deputies from Inside Pauma Valley Home

A suspect fired shots at deputies from inside a home in Pauma Valley Thursday evening prompting a heavy SWAT response.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a home on Adams Drive and were shot at from someone inside. As they retreated, the suspect continued firing, the SDSO said.

No deputies were injured, according to the department.

The SDSO said nearby residents should shelter in their home. Anyone else should avoid the area if possible, deputies said.

No other information was available.

