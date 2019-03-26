NBC 7's Danica McAdam spoke to the golfer and his wife who are hoping to thank the good Samaritan personally. (Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019)

Golfer Has Thank You Message for Good Samaritan Who Returned His Wallet

A good Samaritan saved the day for a San Diego golfer who lost his wallet, and now that man and his wife just want the chance to say thank you.

Escondido's Golf Mart prides itself on knowing its employees, but manager Craig Buckley, who has 24 years of service with the company, couldn't figure out which of his customers was responsible for the good deed.

Buckley showed NBC 7 his surveillance video from Sunday afternoon. The cameras picked up customer Eric Detamore making his final purchases before he lost his wallet.

The footage proves he didn’t leave it on the checkout counter, or drop it inside the store.

“When I got in the car it probably fell out,” Detamore said. “It had to have fallen out when I got to the car.”

It wasn’t until about 15 minutes after he left the store that he realized he didn’t have it. Detamore said he became “stressed to the bone,” not because of what he was missing inside the wallet, but because of the wallet itself -- it was a Chicago Cubs-themed wallet given to him by his kids as a gift.

Detamore called his wife Carol, and she immediately started making calls to cancel his at-risk accounts.

Then the doorbell rang and a man she had never met before handed her husband's wallet to her.

“How am I going to thank this person or at least let him know how important that was and what a great example he is setting for my children?” Detamore said.

Detamore's wife said the Good Samaritan went 20 miles out of his way to make the in-person drop-off.