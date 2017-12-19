Crews respond to a gas leak that prompted evacuations at the Maya apartments in Mira Mesa.

A gas leak prompted dozens of residents to evacuate their apartments in Mira Mesa Tuesday, confirmed San Diego Fire-Rescue.

About 55 people have been evacuated at the moment, SDFD spokesperson Monica Munoz said.

The gas leak was reported around 10:25 a.m. just east of Maya Linda Road and west of Interstate 15, according to SDFD.

It was not yet clear what caused the gas leak.

No other information was immediately available.

