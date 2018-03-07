News chopper video of the gas leak at Friars Road and Ulric Street in Mission Valley on March 7, 2018. (Published 6 hours ago)

A ruptured gas line caused a large leak in a pivotal area near State Route 163 in Mission Valley Wednesday, bringing traffic to a halt and forcing the evacuations of local businesses and thousands of residents.

Gas could be seen spewing from the broken line at around 11 a.m. as firefighters arrived at the scene along Friars Road and Ulric Street, near the off and on ramps to SR-163.

Joe Britton of San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) said that an underground 20-inch gas line was ruptured by third-party contracted crews working in the area.

SDG&E has shut off feeding valves to the line, but is waiting for gas that remains in the pressurized line to bleed out.

Britton said a horizontal-drilling auger that damaged the line is restricting the flow of exiting gas.

"Once there is zero pressure on the line, our teams will be able to go in and access the damage and make a determination on any repairs that are needed," Britton said.

Britton couldn't estimate when the line would be completely free of gas, but said that he expects it to take hours.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) issued evacuation orders for some residents in the area at 1:56 p.m., using the Reverse 911 voicemail system, according to the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services.

SDFD Fire Chief Mike McBride said that the reverse 911 alert went out to residents in a two-mile radius in error. It was meant only for those within a half mile radius, McBride said.

Those who received a reverse 911 call but live beyond the evacuation zone may shelter in place.



“We initially evacuated a small area, trying to reduce the impact to the city and the community around us and realized quickly the potential problem here was much greater," Chief McBride said. "So we expanded our evacuation zone to take that into account.”

The voicemail stated:

“There is a gas leak in the area of Ulric and Friars Road. Emergency responders are addressing the situation. The following routes are closed: northbound and southbound 163, from I-8 to Genesee, as well as eastbound and westbound Friars Road from Fashion Valley Road to Frazee. Area residents can respond to temporary evacuation points. If you need emergency assistance in evacuating, call 911.”

McBride said that a chief safety concern was shutting off the power lines running above the accident.

The depressurizing line was kicking up clouds of dust, causing a potential for an electric arc from the power lines above to ignite the plume of gas below which could have set off a devastating explosion.

Britton said that he did not believe the de-energizing of the power lines in the vicinity was impacting customers.



A request for temporary flight restrictions over the area was requested, McBride said.

By 12:20 p.m., CHP officials said the SR-163 was shut down in both directions from Interstate 8 to Interstate 805. CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said that SR-163 will remain closed until further notice.

Sanchez urged commuters to avoid the area if possible and to be aware that I-805, I-5 and I-15 will experience increased traffic as a result of SR-163's closure.

“Make sure you pack your patience today," Sanchez said. "Again, it's going to be a rough ride, rough commute home today.”



Gas Spews From Broken Line in Mission Valley

Raw video shot by NBC 7 of the gas spewing from the broken line in Mission Valley on March 7, 2018. (Published 4 hours ago)

The strong smell of gas permeated the air, so businesses close to both sides of the freeway were evacuated and closed down, according to SDFD.

The SDPD said impacted residents could evacuate to a temporary emergency point located at 5905 Friars Rd.



As of 3 p.m., Jose Ysea, a spokesperson with the city of San Diego confirmed that 3,300 people had been evacuated in the area, including 1,100 homes. He said the leak was not yet shut off.

The county of San Diego released this map of the evacuation zone Wednesday afternoon.

Photo credit: County of San Diego/Esri

NBC 7 news crews watched as the Mission Valley Hazard Center and the Doubletree Hotel were evacuated due to the gas leak. Businesses near Fashion Valley Mall were also evacuated, including the P.F. Chang's restaurant and The Container Store.

A Denny's restaurant and gas station at Frazee and Friars roads were also among the evacuated businesses, as well as the Dokken Engineering building, also on Frazee Road. The Mission Valley YMCA was closed, as well as a nearby Wells Fargo Bank and stores like Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Mike Crook, a computer engineer with UC San Diego, told NBC 7 his workplace was evacuated. Crooks said a police officer came to the office, told employees about the gas leak and told them to leave for the day.

Crook said he couldn't smell the gas from his office, so news of the leak was surprising. He grabbed his bicycle and heeded the officer's warning.

"It's time to go," Crook added.

Barbara Burgamy and Marsha Nesbitt, of Santee, were on their way to see a movie at Mission Valley Hazard Center when they got stuck in the heavy traffic stemming from the gas leak.

They sat in their car, wondering what was going on, as motorists were directed to go around and away from the area.

"It’s a work in progress on our patience," said Burgamy.

Wright said the area of Fashion Valley Mall closest to the incident was evacuated but not all stores because SDG&E’s readings of the area showed no threat to the public.

“Where there are no readings, there is a safety zone, that they will let the mall function in the part that’s not affected,” Wright said.





Police officers were called to help with traffic control on Friars Road.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said the SR-163 ramps in the area would be temporarily shut down to traffic due to the leak. A short time later, a traffic alert was issued at the southbound SR-163 ramps at Friars Road.

The CHP said officers were also shutting down the on-ramp to southbound SR-163 at Genesee Avenue, as well as the ramp to southbound SR-163 at southbound Interstate 805.

Additional road closures in the area included:

Eastbound and westbound Mesa College on-ramp to SR-163

Eastbound and westbound Genesee Avenue on-ramp to SR-163

Eastbound transition to northbound SR-163

Westbound I-8 transition to northbound SR-163 at Hotel Circle Road

Northbound SR-163 traffic was being diverted to eastbound I-8. The CHP said there was no access to Friars Road over SR-163.

Images: Mission Valley Gas Leak



San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) launched an investigation into the source and cause of the leak.

SDG&E spokesperson Helen Gao said an emergency SDG&E control crew was at the scene working to mitigate the leak. She estimated repairs would take at least four hours. The company is looking into the age of the gas line and other details, Gao said.

At around 1:15 p.m., Caltrans announced that drivers should expect "heavy congestion" on the freeways through the afternoon commute as crews continue emergency repairs on the gas line. Caltrans also said commuters should expect delays on surface streets around the Mission Valley area.

Get the latest traffic updates from NBC 7 here.

No injuries have been reported. No other information was available.